Chelsea sneak by Fulham while Leicester move second in Premier League

LONDON, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Mason Mount’s 78th-minute goal gave Chelsea a win in the south-west London derby away to Fulham on Saturday.

The goal came from a shot from the middle of the area after Tammy Abraham had been fouled as Chelsea made hard work of a rival who were reduced to 10 men as the result of Antonee Robinson’s 44th-minute red card.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were both on target in Leicester City’s 2-0 win at home to Southampton to move Brendan Rodgers’ side into second place between Manchester United and Liverpool, who face each other in the weekend’s big game at Anfield on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce enjoyed his first win as West Brom coach as his side came from behind to win the ‘Black Country’ derby away to Wolves.

Fabio Silva and Willy Boly scored for Wolves in the 38th and 43rd minutes of the game to overturn Matheus Pereira’s 8th-minute penalty, but Semi Ajayi equalized for West Brom and Pereira’s second goal gave The Baggies their second win of the season.

Machail Antonio’s ninth minute strike was enough to give West Ham a 1-0 win at home to Burnley, while Neil Maupay’s 17th minute goal caused a minor upset to give Brighton an important 1-0 win away to Leeds United to give them some breathing space above the relegation zone. Enditem