Chelsea star Mason Mount steals the show with incredible skill in WhatsApp chat

Chelsea star Mason Mount is coming back to Stamford Bridge to rejoin his team-mates after spending the winter break in Dubai

Chelsea star Mason Mount blew fans away with his incredible skill in a brilliant club WhatsApp video.

The Blues are preparing for their return to Premier League action against Manchester United next Monday.

Some of the players chased the sun, such as Jorginho and Pedro.

While some went to Dubai, including young Englishman Mount who has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Frank Lampard.

Footage has emerged, though, which shows the 21-year-old is keeping busy.

The club put together a video showing a chat group between the players.

Some players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and N’Golo Kante show off their skills.

But Mount steals the show.

He is standing in front of a goal with two holes cut out it the top-left and top-right corners.

A coach throws a ball in front while the midfielder strikes a dead ball from 5 yards out.

And his strike hits the falling ball, propelling each of them away.

It sees both balls fly into each corner of the goal.

Turning to the camera with his arms out, all Mount says is: “Top bins.”

This footage has been viewed more than 32,000 times since it was published on the club’s official YouTube account on Monday.

And the Blues faithful were blown away by the Englishman’s skills.

“Did Mount really just do that,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Mount wins it.”

While a third could not believe their eyes.

“Unreal,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Mount is a gift.”

Mount has been a regular in the first team this season, scoring five goals and making five assists.

But his last strike came against Aston Villa in a 2-1 win in December.

Fans, though, will hope the youngster can help the Blues can strengthen their top-four position with a win against United.

Lampard’s side, though, could face the Red Devils’ new signing Odion Ighalo.