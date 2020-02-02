Chelsea star Willian makes Barcelona transfer decision with contract ending in summer

Chelsea star Willian has been linked with a summer transfer to Barcelona with the Brazilian’s Stamford Bridge contract coming to an end

Chelsea ace Willian would reportedly prefer to remain at Stamford Bridge than make a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Catalan club have regularly been linked with a move for the Brazilian, who will become a free agent in the summer.

Willian can talk to club from outside of England ahead of any potential summer deal with Barcelona again believed to be interested in the 31-year-old.

It has been claimed in Spain that Barcelona have met with Willian’s representatives several times in an attempt to reach an agreement.

But ESPN now report that the Brazil international would prefer to stay at Chelsea rather than head to La Liga.

It is claimed that Willian is settled in England, and so are his family.

ESPN add that four clubs have expressed an interest in Willian, though he would prefer to stay at Chelsea, where he has twice won the Premier League.

He said back in November: “I feel happy here. I feel happy to play for this club but the situation is not in my hands.

“It’s in their hands. I’m waiting for them. They know what I want, what I want to do, so I wait for them.

“I don’t want to talk to them [other clubs]because I have a contract until the end of the season.

“I am a Chelsea player but I just want to say the club know what I want to do.”

And Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had been keen to keep the winger, who has spent seven years with the club.

Lampard said in December: “He’s in talks with the club [about a contract], he speaks with the club on the money side of it.

“[He’s been] Great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day. It was an incredible performance. He has that talent.

“I knew he had that talent before I got the job. I think I have said this before, but the last year or two I have looked at him from afar and wasn’t sure how much he was enjoying it, whether he felt happy in games.

“A bit of body language, in and out sometimes. My feeling at the start of the season was to give him his head, tell him how much I feel about him and how I see him.

“All his team-mates love him, low maintenance player to have in the squad, so yes I am really happy with him.”