Chelsea step up Nick Pope transfer interest amid Kepa Arrizabalaga uncertainty

Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £72m but the Spain international has not yet lived up to his reputation in the Premier League

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope amid record £72m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga’s poor recent form.

The Spaniard only moved to Stamford Bridge 18 months ago from Athletic Bilbao but he has struggled to fully adapt to life in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been criticised for some of his performances this season with Frank Lampard calling him out in the home draw with Arsenal this week.

Reports now suggest Chelsea plan to sign another keeper to put pressure on Kepa and Pope is thought to be top of their list.

The 27-year-old has been brilliant for the Clarets this season after establishing himself as first choice at Turf Moor.

The England international joined Burnley from Charlton Athletic back in 2016 and has made 58 Premier League appearances.

Pope has a contract with Sean Dyche’s side until 2023 and the club has an option to extend his deal for another 12 months.

It is not clear how much it would take for Burnley to sell their goalkeeper or how much Chelsea would be able to recoup if they sold Kepa.

The scrutiny on Kepa has gradually grown this season. In the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Arsenal scored from their only two shots.

Kepa has let in a higher percentage of shots this season than any goalkeeper who has played over 1,000 minutes in the Premier League.

“I know there’s a focus on him at the minute, that’s top-line football,” Lampard said after the game with the Gunners.

“With his feet a couple of times he took too long, nearly gave it away and sometimes that can change the momentum of a game.

“Any player, particularly goalkeepers, people will look at you and that’s when you stand up and show the mettle that you’ve got.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are weighing up whether to make attempts to sign Edinson Cavani after he handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain.

Lampard is keen to bring in another forward to ease the burden on Tammy Abraham this season.

Cavani is a proven goalscorer and would add some much-needed experience to the Blues squad.