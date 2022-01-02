Chelsea supporters are overjoyed at the change, which allows them to stand once more: ‘It reminds me of the old days.’

Chelsea supporters are overjoyed at the change, which allows them to stand once more: ‘It takes me back to my childhood.’

LONDON — Gary Owen has been supporting Chelsea since the 1960s and has seen firsthand how the matchday experience has evolved.

From the dangers of soccer fans being encircled by barbed wire — and threatened with electric fences — to stadiums becoming too quiet, Owen, 63, had been lamenting the loss of Stamford Bridge’s raw passion.

That is no longer the case.

On Sunday, Owen and thousands of other Chelsea fans could legally stand for the first time since Premier League stadiums were ordered to be all-seater in 1994 — without being forced to sit.

Chelsea’s stadium was the first to conduct trials, with what is known as “safe standing” in the Shed End, where Owen had a ticket, and in a stand behind the other goal, beginning with the visit of Liverpool.

Owen, 63, said, “It brings back the old days.”

“It might add to the ambiance a little.”

Football has become more corporate in recent years, and the old-fashioned atmosphere has been lost.”

In a high-intensity clash with Liverpool, Chelsea staged a comeback to draw 2-2, with Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scoring.

“It’s like sitting in your living room, which isn’t the same,” Owen explained.

“I believe a lot of the grounds you visit have lost the atmosphere from when you used to come here 30 years ago and this place would go insane, jumping off the rafters.”

But it’s quieter now than it was before.”

Following safety recommendations made following the crush at Liverpool’s 1989 FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium, which resulted in the deaths of 97 fans, all-seater stadiums became mandatory in the top two tiers of English football.

“Since the Hillsborough disaster, we’ve learned a lot of lessons, and football has been as safe as it’s ever been in the last 30 years,” said Chief Constable Mark Roberts, who oversees football policing in England.

“However, we must not become complacent, and whenever measures like this are implemented, the safety of those attending football must be paramount in all decisions.”

Since then, a lot has changed…

