Chelsea take crucial win, Liverpool slip up again

LONDON, April 24 (Xinhua) — Chelsea took a big step towards assuring a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League thanks to a 1-0 win away to West Ham on Saturday evening.

Timo Werner’s straightforward finish from Christian Pulisic’s low cross shortly before the break decided the game between the two teams staying fourth and fifth in the table.

West Ham’s Fabian Balbuena was sent off for serious foul nine minutes from time.

Liverpool’s chances of a quick return to the Champions League suffered a blow when Newcastle substitute Joe Wilcock netted a 95th-minute equalizer in Anfield.

Mohamed Salah had put Liverpool ahead after just three minutes and Liverpool created enough chances to easily seal the points only for Wilcock to net his second late goal in a week, just moments after Newcastle’s Callum Wilson had a goal disallowed for handball.

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for Europe thought the Premier League look to have disappeared after a bad mistake from keeper Bernd Leno who fumbled a cross over his own line in the 76th minute of their 1-0 defeat at home to Everton.

Prior to the game, several thousand Arsenal fans had protested over the club owners’ plans to enter the failed Super League project.

Brighton missed a chance to all but confirm their top-flight future as they lost 1-0 to already relegated, Sheffield United, who took all three points thanks to David McGoldrick’s 19th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Watford’s 1-0 win over Millwall saw them join Norwich City in confirming their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League for next season. Enditem