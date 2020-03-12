Chelsea to complete transfer for Jimi Tauriainen as he poses with Frank Lampard

EXCLUSIVE: Finnish youngster Jimi Tauriainen will officially join Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea are set to sign rising Finland star Jimi Tauriainen from HJK Helsinki.

Tauriainen, who has just turned 16, will join the Blues in the summer on a three-year contract.

The son of former Finland international Pasi Taurianen, he has been on the radar of Europe’s top clubs for months.

Part of a talented crop of Finns in the 2004 age group, Tauriainen had trials with Juventus and Inter Milan before deciding to join Chelsea.

Clubs in Germany and the UK had also invited him to train with them.

A strong, fast winger who is good with the ball and a free kick expert, he is tipped for a bright future.

Tauriainen sprang to prominence leading HJK04 to a Gallini World Cup win in Budapest last summer.

Lighting up the competition, he scored twice in the final and was named player of the tournament.

Known for having a good attitude and work rate, he has already scored four goals in six games for Finland Under 16s.

His brother Julius, 18, is already playing for Freiburg in Germany and the family considered carefully before choosing Chelsea.

Tauriainen has been at HJK, Finland’s biggest club, for four years and is a popular member of the youth set-up there.

He has already been pictured with Frank Lampard holding a Chelsea shirt with his name on.

And it is believed the club’s increased focus on youth under Lampard helped convince his family this was the right move for him.

Tauriainen has plans to go fishing with some of his team-mates in the summer before he heads to London.