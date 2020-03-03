Chelsea touted to have ‘nibble’ at David de Gea transfer from Man Utd

Manchester United star David de Gea was at fault for Everton’s opener in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park and Chelsea have been touted to enquire about a transfer

Chelsea could be potential suitors for David de Gea amid their goalkeeping situation with Kept Arrizabalaga.

That is the verdict from Graeme Souness, who was speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports.

It comes after another error from the stopper after Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park.

In the opening exchanges, De Gea dallied on the ball.

By the time he cleared the ball, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was on him and it rebounded off the striker’s foot and into the net.

It was the seventh error the Red Devils keeper has made since the start of last season, no other player has had more.

And question marks are starting to grow over the Spaniard’s head, with Souness claiming a transfer away could be the answer.

“I’m a big fan of [Manchester United loanee] Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United,” he told Sky Sports.

“I remember he made a mistake against Liverpool earlier in the season and his manager wasn’t kind to him but he appears to have learnt from that. He appears to have a big personality.

“De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United. Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”

Chelsea have had their own goalkeeping issues with Kepa after his lost the faith of Frank Lampard.

Willy Caballero has been standing in for the former Athletic Bilbao ace.

Reports have stated that the Blues boss is looking at other options and intends to sell the Spain international.

There have been several targets including Ajax star Andre Onana and Burnley’s Nick Pope.

De Gea signed a long-term contract at United last year to become the world’s best-paid goalkeeper.