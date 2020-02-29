Chelsea urged to pinch Alphonso Davies from Bayern in summer transfer after UCL loss

Chelsea transfer plans could include Alphonso Davies this summer after they failed to sign him in January

Chelsea need to get a deal for Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies over the line.

That’s according to ESPN pundit Janusz Michallik, who reckons Frank Lampard needs to splash the cash.

Davies was a standout performer during the midweek Champions League clash between the Blues and Bayern.

Frank Lampard’s side were battered 3-0 and couldn’t cope with the versatile left-sided star.

The west Londoners were linked with a swoop for his services in January, but failed to get a deal over the line.

Michallik has urged Lampard to try his luck again in the summer and ensure he snares the 19-year-old Canadian.

“First of all left full-back, they desperately need to get somebody there,” Michallik said.

“Reece James on the other side is good, [Cesar] Azpilicueta can fill in still on both sides but they need that for sure.

“Fonzie [would be my first choice], Fonzie Davies, right. They just saw what he could do, young and up-and-coming.

“Maybe not the most experienced but I’d take him.”

Following the humbling against Bayern, Lampard admitted the German giants were a cut above his crop of young stars.

“There’s a lot to their team we have to respect,” he explained.

“Today was a clear show there’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve felt that all the way through since taking the job.

“They [Chelsea players] need to use it as a positive effect.

“They won’t feel like it this evening but what they need to do is understand the levels of the Champions League when you get to the knockout stage.

“A lot of players haven’t played in it before.

“When you have an eye-opener like tonight, the only answer – young or old – is to say I’m not going to look at any part of the team other than myself. Who was I up against? How do I feel I played against him?”