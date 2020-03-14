Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has coronavirus as club facilities on partial lockdown

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and will now self-isolate, the club has confirmed

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus and anyone who has come into close contact with him is self-isolating, the club has confirmed.

In a statement released by Chelsea in the early hours of Friday morning they announced that the men’s team building will remain closed as a precaution.

The 19-year-old becomes the first Premier League player to be confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus late on Thursday night with up to 100 Gunners staff self-isolating.

And soon after it was confirmed that their Premier League trip to Brighton on Saturday had been postponed.

Chelsea are due to visit Aston Villa on Saturday evening with that game now likely to also follow suit.

The Premier League are set to hold crisis talks on Friday morning regarding the upcoming fixtures.

But as things stand all games in the English top flight are on the brink of being postponed.

A statement released by Chelsea regarding Hudson-Odoi read: “Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening. Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

“It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed.

“The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal.

“Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

“However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.

“We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning. We will provide further updates as necessary via the club’s website.

“We wish Callum a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the club soon.”

Elsewhere, Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is also self-isolating as a precaution after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

And Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted on Thursday that three of his players are in isolation after showing symptoms of the virus.