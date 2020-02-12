Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech transfer could be followed up by Jadon Sancho summer move

Chelsea look set to sign Hakim Ziyech after coming to an agreement with Ajax over his transfer but a move for Jadon Sancho has not been ruled out

Chelsea could follow the signing of Hakim Ziyech up with the transfer of Jadon Sancho in the summer.

A verbal agreement has been struck with Ajax over the signing of the Morocco international.

A fee of around £38m has reportedly been agreed and the 26-year-old will move at the end of the season.

Frank Lampard had wanted to snap up the winger in the January transfer window.

But Ajax had no intention of letting their star man leave midway through the season with them still in three competitions.

Ziyech will arrive to help alleviate the expected departures of Pedro and Willian, who are out of contract in the summer.

But that will not necessarily mean a move for Borussia Dortmund star Sancho is off, either – nor a move for Ajax keeper Andre Onana.

The 19-year-old is still on Chelsea’s radar after a wonderful season in the Bundesliga and Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol reckons they will plan a move in the summer.

“I’m also hearing that Chelsea have more money to spend, this is not the end of their spending next summer” Solhekol said.

“I think they’re still interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, although Liverpool and Manchester United are also after him.

“And they could also be in for the Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who wants to move to the Premier League and also there are question marks about Kepa’s future at Stamford Bridge.

“So they’re could be more players coming from Ajax to the Premier League.”

Onana is being targeted as a potential replacement to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Cameroon international is ready to snub interest from Tottenham and Barcelona to make a move to Chelsea.

It comes after a rough few weeks for Kepa, who was dropped for the Blues clash against Leicester.

Frank Lampard has not been convinced by the Spaniard in training and has been eyeing replacements, despite the club forking out a club record £71m on the stopper in the summer of 2018.