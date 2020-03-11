Cheltenham Festival 2020 has mobile pharmacy for punters amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus concerns have led to a pharmacy being set up at Cheltenham Festival to combat the spread with 60,000 punters there each day this week

Cheltenham officials have backed measures to help combat the outbreak of the coronavirus , including having a mobile pharmacy set up at the festival.

Around 60,000 punters are expected at Cheltenham Festival each day this week.

And fears surrounding the possibility of the virus spreading have seen further precautions take place to keep people healthy.

Increased wash basins and hand sanitiser stations have been added to the venue.

Crowds and horses are heading to the Cotswolds from Britain, Ireland and France, and every measure is being taken to avoid any possible cancellations due to the coronavirus.

Ian Renton, who is the regional head of racing south-west for Jockey Club Racecourses, told the BBC: “We have been liaising very closely with the Government over the last fortnight and listening to them and listening to their advice, and they have been extremely helpful in telling us what they believe is the right thing to do.

“As we heard yesterday, they want business to continue as usual in this country and sporting events such as this that take place.

“So we have put a lot of precautions in place, in terms of ensuring racegoers have access to soap and water and can follow Government advice on hygiene.

“We have created 24 sanitiser gel boards, which arrived with us last night, to ensure racegoers can take every precaution possible.”

Asked what impact the cancellation of the Festival would have had, Renton said: “We do have insurance to cover these events, as we said we would have followed the advice whichever way it went.

“I think everyone is very much looking forward to these four days. The Festival is very much a UK and Ireland event, that is where the horses, jockeys and trainers come from.

“We’ve got a few runners from France over the four days, but it’s less international than Flat racing.

“It’s a huge event for all the participants, as well as locally – it’s a big event for the local economy, so we’re very pleased the Government has taken the view that the Festival should go ahead this year.”

Aboard the mobile pharmacy at Cheltenham Festival, there are plenty of products for punters to purchase.

Pocket tissues and hand sanitisers are available, as are Anadin tablets, bottles of water, paracetamol and much more.

The racing begins today and runs until Friday, with the pharmacy set to be open each day.