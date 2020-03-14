Cheltenham Festival 2020: Latest weather forecast for day one

A relatively dry spell over the weekend has eased concerns that Cheltenham Festival would start on heavy ground

With Cheltenham Festival set to begin today, punters will be keen to know of what conditions await them.

According to BBC weather, conditions on the opening day should be good, with the Champion Hurdle (3:30) set to be a must-watch.

“A mostly dry and cloudy day tomorrow with just the odd spell of rain,” reads the forecast.

“Some bright spells possible in the afternoon. Brisk westerly winds continue through the day. A milder day is expected.”

Looking further ahead, Wednesday and Thursday appear to be good days, with showers set to stay away until Friday.

“Wednesday will be largely dry with sunny spells for most of the day. Largely dry conditions will continue through Thursday, although a few showers may be possible at times during the day.

“There will be outbreaks of rain or showers pushing eastwards on Friday, followed by drier and brighter conditions later.”

A winter of relentless rainfall had led to expectations that the festival would start on heavy ground but a relatively dry spell over the weekend has eased concerns.

But the course’s excellent drainage system means soft ground is likely to be the order of the day for the opening races.

On Monday afternoon there were some good to soft patches in the official description but they disappeared following the showers.

“We are soft on both the hurdles and chase course following the overnight rain which was as anticipated. The outlook is for a breezy, mild and dry afternoon,” reported clerk of the course Simon Claisse.