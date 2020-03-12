Cheltenham Festival tips: Our top tipster gives 1-2-3 predictions for every Day Two race

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival is underway and we have called on our top tipster Jason Heavey to give you the best tips for the action on Day Two as punters look to win big

Epatante delivered the goods on Day One of the Cheltenham Festival but who will be the standout performer today.

Starsport’s racing expert Jason Heavey is on hand to give you a lowdown of his top picks for all of the races on Day Two of Cheltenham .

Let’s begin!

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 ENVOI ALLEN

2 THE BIG BREAKAWAY

3 SPORTING JOHN

ENVOI ALLEN is regarded as the Irish banker of the week and it is difficult to pick holes in his form.

Unbeaten in seven starts, he won the 2019 Champion Bumper, which has worked out really well from a form perspective.

He is three from three over hurdles, including two Grade Ones, and he looks bombproof.

The Big Breakaway cost £360,000 and you could see why in his victories at Chepstow and Newbury.

He falls into the “could be anything” category and is the main danger.

Sporting John has done everything right in three wins and produced his best effort at Ascot last time when upped in trip.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 MINELLA INDO

2 COPPERHEAD

3 ALLAHO

MINELLA INDO returns to the scene of his impressive triumph in last year’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle when he showed an abundance of stamina on soft ground.

Rachael Blackmore teams up with him again and the pair have perfect credentials for this tough contest.

He has had just the two runs over fences, but he arrives fresh and well and will be hard to beat.

Copperhead produced a fabulous performance to win the Reynoldstown at Ascot and is improving rapidly.

He is a serious danger as is Allaho who may have been more suited to tomorrow’s Marsh Chase over the shorter trip.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 DAME DE COMPAGNIE

2 BURROWS EDGE

3 TRAFFIC FLUIDE

Nicky Henderson has won this race three times and DAME DE COMPAGNIE has the type of profile to make it four.

She won a mares’ handicap over the track in decisive style in December and an 8lb rise should not stop her from being involved at the business end.

This race suits horses coming from behind and Barry Geraghty can deliver her late to the party.

Stablemate Burrows Edge also holds strong appeal. He was lucky to win the Lanzarote Hurdle but is at the right end of the weights.

Traffic Fluide is a fascinating runner. He may have won the Ascot Chase but for a tumble at the last and is hurdles rating is 12lb lower than his fencing mark.

Rachael Blackmore teams up with him again and the pair have perfect credentials for this tough contest.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 DEFI DU SEUIL

2 CHACUN POUR SOI

3 SCEAU ROYAL

The defection of Altior has left the door ajar for DEFI DU SEUIL to secure the two-mile championship crown.

Philip Hobbs’ classy little horse has been different gravy this season and is right back to the sort of form he showed as a juvenile when he won the Triumph Hurdle.

He also won the Marsh Chase last season and he clearly thrives at the Festival.

His demolition of Un de Sceaux at Ascot in January was probably a career best.

Chacun Pour Soi beat Defi Du Seuil at Punchestown last May and rates the obvious danger while the slick jumping Sceau Royal can hit the frame for the second year running.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 TIGER ROLL

2 EASYSLAND

3 YANWORTH

The legendary TIGER ROLL can win his third Cross Country Chase on the spin – and complete a remarkable fifth straight success at the Festival.

The dual Grand National winner simply defies logic and he won last year’s renewal so easily that if the same horse turns up today then it’s game over for the others.

Easysland, a runaway winner in December at the course, was recently bought by JP McManus and looks the main danger, while one-time Champion Hurdle favourite Yanworth has the ability to take a hand if he fancies the challenge.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 THYME WHITE

2 BLACKO

3 PALLADIUM

Stable confidence is high behind THYME WHITE who looks dangerously well handicapped.

Paul Nicholls’ strapping four-year-old won well at Musselburgh and receives vital pounds from Mick Pastor, Blacko and Palladium.

The latter pair are fancied to hit the frame. The ex-French Blacko has impressed in two victories while Palladium has done everything right and will not mind the soft ground.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

1 THE GLANCING QUEEN

2 APPRECIATE IT

3 OCEAN WIND

It’s unusual for a horse to run in this race twice but THE GLANCING QUEEN looks outstanding each-way value in today’s bumper.

She was seven lengths behind Envoi Allen (and just behind Abacadabras) last year in fifth place after coming from a long way back.

She then easily won the mares’ bumper at Aintree and although she has not been seen since I fancy her to at least hit the frame.

The Irish are bullish about Appreciate It and he looks the strongest of Willie Mullins’ trio. Roger Teal’s Ocean Wind is another who hit the frame although he would prefer better ground.