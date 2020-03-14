Cheltenham tips: Our top tipster gives 1-2-3 predictions on Day Three of 2020 festival

We are past the halfway point of the festival and our top tipster is back providing his insight to try and help you back a winner on Day Three

There will be no more popular winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival than Faugheen if he can strike gold in the Cotswolds for the third time in Thursday’s Marsh Novices’ Chase.

It is six years since the Willie Mullins-trained superstar delighted favourite-backers in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – and 12 months later he led home a one-two-three for Ireland’s champion trainer in the Champion Hurdle.

There have been a few bumps in the road during the intervening period. In fact, it looked as though a glorious career may have come to an end after he was pulled up with a heart problem at Aintree last spring.

But Mullins’ decision to not only bring his 12-year-old back this season, but also send him over fences, has proved an inspired one, with Faugheen rolling back the years with a hat-trick of wins, including an emotional success at Leopardstown last month.

Connections have unsurprisingly taken their time in deciding whether a return to Prestbury Park was the right thing to do at this late stage of Faugheen’s career, but Mullins can see no reason not to let him take his chance.

He said: “He has been in great form since Christmas, doing everything right.

“He has earned his ticket back to the Festival winning two Grade One races along the way in his last two runs.

“He has been training well and has done everything we have asked of him at home, so we have declared him and hopefully he will run well again.”

But will you be backing him? And will our tipster think he will get the job done? Without further ado…

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

THEY say class is permanent and veteran FAUGHEEN would be the most popular winner of the week.

There is no room for sentiment when it comes to punting but the 12-year-old remains the best horse in the race. The roof will come off if he wins.

MISTER FISHER is a big danger and has winning form at the track. The 2m4f trip looks ideal as he laboured to win over two miles last time out.

Those seeking each-way value could do a lot worse than look at ANNIE MC.

Jonjo O’Neill’s mare is an excellent jumper and is unbeaten over fences.

The 7lb sex allowance that she receives makes her the stand-out each-way value in the contest at around 16-1.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

A real puzzle but THIRD WIND ticks all the boxes.

He has not been sighted since beating Jatiluwih on Boxing Day at Wincanton.

Hughie Morrison’s six-year-old won the EBF Final last year at Sandown and this scopey individual has been kept fresh for this contest. The soft ground is a bonus.

The reopposing JATILUWIH should be right in the mix

with owner-rider David Maxwell in the saddle.

The horse, who cost a pretty penny, is a very talented individual and should be in the mix.

Sire Du Berlais is 4lb higher than when he won last year. Barry Geraghty rides and he is in such good form he could win on a three-legged donkey!

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

They were the big Cheltenham story of 2019 and today FRODON and Bryony Frost are fancied to repeat their amazing feat.

Last year’s “Golden Hour” saw the pair raise the roof with victory in the Ryanair Chase – with Frost the first woman to ride a Grade One winner at the Festival.

In the next race, Paisley Park, owned by blind Andrew Gemmell, scooted up in the Stayers’ Hurdle to more emotional scenes.

Today Frodon arrives in tip-top form with Ditcheat genius Paul Nicholls confident he has him in the same sort of form as last year.

His return to the winner’s circle at Kempton last month was timely and today’s conditions are perfect.

A Plus Tard is a formidable rival and a worthy favourite with Rachael Blackmore bidding for more glory. With eight runners, each-way thieves will be on the prowl and they could do worse than throw a few quid on Aso. He pushed Frodon all the way last year and looks overpriced.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

PAISLEY PARK is strongly fancied to follow up last year’s success.

You won’t get rich backing him but it is difficult to contemplate defeat for Emma Lavelle’s superstar.

The yard had been out of form which was a worry but they had a nice winner at Huntingdon yesterday.

SUMMERVILLE BOY ran Paisley Park close in the Cleeve Hurdle in January and could do so again – although his jumping is always a concern.

Each-way backers have plenty to go at here and Cheltenham specialist TOBEFAIR at around the 50-1 mark could well hit the frame.

EMITOM also has the potential to be in the mix. Gavin Sheehan and Warren Greatrex have won this before.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

HAPPY DIVA won the BetVictor Gold Cup in November and on the strength of that appears criminally overpriced.

The ground was too deep for her at Ascot last time and she has been freshened up by Kerry Lee.

She is terrific each-way value at 28-1 but also has the ability to win if she puts her best hooves forward. The favourite is SIMPLY THE BETTS whose form looks fairly bombproof.

But he is very short in the market in what is a fiercely competitive contest.

SPRINGTOWN LAKE bounced back to form last time and is the each-way play.

Drying ground would suit Deyrann De Carjac, who has stacks of ability.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

Nicky Henderson loves FLORESSA and she is taken to score in a wide-open contest.

If the ground dries out a little, she will carry even more confidence.

Her close third to Lady Buttons at Doncaster is excellent form and she was also hampered late on.

MINEllA MELODY looks the strongest of the Irish and is a serious rival with Rachael Blackmore on board. She has shown a great attitude in winning three out of three this season.

TIMETOCHILL was not far behind Floressa in that Doncaster race and looks well worth an each-way poke. She is available at 66-1, which is a silly price.

Emmas Joy is another who looks overpriced and worth a few shillings at a big price.

HEAVEY’S 1-2-3

Philip Hobbs’ DEISE ABA has a very attractive profile for this race and his victory at Sandown last time was an impressive staying performance

Crucially, he has a good amateur pilot in the saddle in Will Biddick, which is always a huge bonus in this contest

LE BREUIL has the “Codd father” Jamie Codd on his back and the partnership won at the Festival last year in the National Hunt Chase.

He had a hard race that day and has subsequently had a fairly quiet season so far this term.

ONE STYLE looks far too big in the betting and the 10-year-old is a decent shout to reach the frame for Venetia Williams.