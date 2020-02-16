Chemist Warehouse launches massive half price sale

Discount pharmacy Chemist Warehouse has launched a massive half price sale on vitamins, toothpaste, perfume and children’s nappies, but customers don’t have long to score the deals.

The Australian trader, already known for selling products at up to 60 per cent off their retail price, has outdone themselves with huge savings on brands like Oral-B, Colgate, Swisse, Blackmores, Nurofen, Omo and BabyLove.

The sale started on Friday January 31 and will continue until Thursday February 13, so customers will need to stock up on their favourite items before Valentine’s Day.

If you’re in the market for Omo laundry liquid you can score a one litre bottle for $5.99, saving yourself $6 in the process.

Looking to move to an environmentally friendly alternative? EcoStores’ renowned laundry liquid is now $7.49, a saving of $2.50, or the dishwashing liquid is $5.99, less $2.50.

In the bathroom category shoppers can pick up the Oral-B Pro 100 CrossAction Superior Clean electric toothbrush for $42, a saving of $28, or Colgate Optic White toothpaste for $4.99.

For children still learning the art of brushing, the Peppa Pig toothbrush is a cheap $1.99 and comes in both a pink and pastel blue colour.

Most of the Swisse vitamins – including Calcium, Vitamin D, Co-Enzyme Q10 and Hair Skin & Nails – are less than half their original price, with Blackmores copying the same trend.

It has BIO C 1000mg marked down to $21.99 each, evening primrose oil at $19.99, and joint formula advanced at $39.99 each.

The special catalogue, which is available to view online, also sees Johnson’s baby products down to $4.75 and BabyLove nappy pants for a toddler at $8.49.

There is 25 per cent off baby formula, 35 per cent off L’Oreal and 30 per cent off Biore products, as well as huge discounts on suncare – perfect for Australians still soaking up the last month of summer.

With 300 Chemist Warehouse stores Down Under there is no shortage of shops to visit, with many open seven days a week.