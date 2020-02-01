Chemists RUN OUT of hand sanitisers and face masks amid Australian fears of contracting coronavirus

Chemists and pharmacies around the country have empty shelves of face masks and hand sanitisers amid fears of contracting coronavirus.

Images from Chemist Warehouse’s store in Chatswood have shown several rows of empty shelves, with high demand from customers fearful of the deadly disease leaving the store bare of supplies.

A representative from Chemist Warehouse Chatswood told Daily Mail Australia that they had no face masks and hand sanitiser in store on Thursday, and they didn’t know when more stock would become available.

‘Masks have been in really high demand,’ the representative said. ‘Since the beginning of January, the masks have been in short supply.’

Face mask sales initially increased amid poor air quality and smokey conditions through Australia’s terrible bushfire season, causing wholesalers to run out of supplies.

Chatswood Chemist Warehouse received their last delivery of face masks in the beginning of January and have since run out, and have been trying to order more every day to keep up with customers demand.

The representative said ‘every five minutes’ customers are asking when they will get more stock, and that their suppliers had began to run out of product.

Chemist Warehouse Chatswood stock ten different brands of hand sanitiser, and all of them are vacant from their shelves.

Their last delivery of hand sanitisers lasted less than one day, with the entire shipment of stock being sold out in one mornings trade.

Chemist Warehouse stores contacted by Daily Mail Australia in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane all confirmed having no face masks or hand sanitiser in stock.

Daily Mail Australia have reached out to Chemist Warehouse Australia for comment.

On Tuesday, Priceline in North Sydney was delivered 300 masks but ran out by 2pm.

In addition, Bunnings hardware stores were either sold out of P2 and N95 masks or quickly running out of stock.

The deadly coronavirus has killed 133 people and infected more than 6,000 people in more than a dozen countries around the world.

There are currently seven confirmed cases in Australia, with four in New South Wales, two in Victoria and one in Queensland, with two Australians in China diagnosed with the virus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday plans to remove more than 600 Australians trapped in China’s Hubai province on a Qantas flight to Christmas Island for quarantine as the virus continues to spread.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia Queensland president Chris Campbell said the best way to stop disease spread is hygiene.

‘It’s (face masks) not necessarily the mask that’s going to be the solution for them — there’s other things that they can do,’ he told the ABC.

‘Keep up that hand hygiene, and by that it’s just making sure we’re always washing our hands if we’ve been in areas with contact with other people.’