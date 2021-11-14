Cher or Madonna: who has the greater net worth?

Cher and Madonna are multi-talented entertainers who have amassed fortunes in the millions.

Both celebrities have had long and fruitful careers, but who has the higher net worth?

Let’s take a look at Madonna’s and Cher’s sources of income to see who has the most money.

Cher has a net worth of 360 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Cher is a singer, actor, and television host.

With over 100 million albums sold, she is one of the best-selling artists on the planet.

In 1965, Cher released her first single with Sonny Bono, her lover and musical partner.

Cher’s long career in show business began with the instant hit “I Got You Babe.”

Sonny and Cher’s first album as a duo, Look at Us, was released in the same year.

Five songs from the album charted in the Billboard Top 50 at the same time, a feat previously only achieved by Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

In addition to her work with Sonny Bono, Cher had a successful solo career.

She released her own album, All I Reаlly Wаnt to Do, the same year as Look at Us.

She released the solo albums The Sonny Side of Cher and Chér in 1966, and 3614 Jаckson Highwаy in 1969.

Cher’s solo career grew in popularity as the public’s interest in the duo Sonny and Cher waned.

In 1971, the couple was offered their own television show, The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour (The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny andamp; Cher Comedy Hour The

Following the couple’s divorce in 1975, the show was renamed Cher.

Sonny returned to the show in 1976 and 1977 (he and Cher had reconciled professionally but were no longer romantically involved).

Cher’s full name is Cherilyn Sаrkisiаn, and she has over 20 studio albums to her credit.

The “Believe” singer had a Las Vegas residency from 1980 to 1982 that paid her $300,000 per week.

She had аnother residency at the Colosseum in Cаesаrs Pаlаce from 2 to 2011, grossing around 180 million dollars.

The singer of “Strong Enough” is also a well-known actor who has received Emmys, Grammys, Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Cannes Film Festival…

