Cher says she hopes ‘ground opens’ under Trump and ‘we never see his face again’ after Gettysburg speech suggestion

Liberal musician Cher appeared to openly fantasize about violence against President Donald Trump, in a tweet blasting him for suggesting that he might accept the Republican nomination for president in Gettysburg.

In an eye-watering all caps tweet on Saturday, Cher slammed Trump’s recent suggestion that he might accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president in Gettysburg, saying that if he had the “mendacity” to set foot there, she hopes the ground opens “and we never see his ugly face again.”

She then added that the long-dead Harriet Tubman, who led slaves from the South to freedom in the North during the American Civil War, could “kick [Trump’s] a**.”

IF 4 TIME DRAFT DODGER HAS THE MENDACITY 2 STEP A TOE ON GETTYSBURG,NATIONAL CEMETERY,TRYS 2MAKE SPEACH,COMPARES HIMSELF 2 LINCOLN,HOPE GROUND OPENS,& WE NEVER SEE HIS UGLY FACE AGAIN. trump says”I’M WAR TIME PRESIDENT” HARRIET COULD KICK HIS ASS& LED BLK SOLDIERS IN UNION ARMY pic.twitter.com/avQBC8NTwd — Cher (@cher) August 15, 2020

It appears Cher was not entirely up to date on matters, however, as Trump said in a New York Post interview which ran before her tweet, that his acceptance speech would likely take place at the White House. He did say, however, that he would potentially make a speech at Gettysburg at a later date.

While Cher’s tweet got plenty of supportive responses from fellow Trump critics, others, some calling themselves ex-fans, shamed the musician for the extreme tweet.

“You are a lost soul, Cher. It breaks my heart because I loved you when I was growing up,” one Trump-supporting user wrote.

In recent weeks, Cher has resorted to hyperbole on more than one occasion. She blamed Trump for “torturing and killing” the 160,000-plus Americans who have died from Covid-19, saying he “kills Americans without thought.”

It’s not the first time she wished violence on the president, either. Cher said last year she hoped he gets sexually assaulted in prison — a tweet she deleted but did not apologize for. Following that tweet, British journalist Piers Morgan suggested that such statements about a sitting president may have more real-world repercussions if they weren’t in reference to the divisive Trump.

BREAKING: Cher says she wants President Trump to be raped in prison as ‘Toy boy of Big Bubba.’Disgusting, and if she’d said it about Obama she would never work again. https://t.co/m7qAwAi9SZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2019

Many a celebrity has openly fantasized about violence against Trump, among them comedian Kathy Griffin, who posed with a replica of Trump’s decapitated head in 2017. Singer Madonna said she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” after Trump’s election, while Avengers director Joss Whedon urged Trump to “quietly die” in a 2018 tweet.

