Cherie Blair warns women face being ‘pushed back to the 1950s’ by coronavirus

Cherie Blair has warned that the UK risks a return to the 1950s-style society after the coronavirus pandemic.

The wife of ex-PM Tony Blair said there was a danger that women juggling housework and childcare while working from home would see their careers derailed after the crisis.

“There’s a danger isn’t there, afterwards, that this whole thing could lead to a backwards step,” she said.

Mrs Blair pointed to research that suggests women could be “pushed back to the 1950s” by the pandemic.

A study by the University of Sussex found that 72% of women said they were the default parent during lockdown, with 70% being completely or mostly responsible for homeschooling.

Mrs Blair, a prominent QC, said: “Just like after the Second World War, women came into the workforce and they were pushed back. Is that going to be the consequence of Covid?”

She said the UK should learn from the wider use of technology during the pandemic, a technique she has used in lockdown to run her foundation that helps women entrepreneurs around the world.

She said: “There is a possibility at last, the idea of flexible working isn’t only going to be some kind of concession that you give to the ‘mummy track’.

“It is actually a sensible way to do business, a sensible way for businesses to cut costs, to efficiently deliver their services and for people to have a better life that isn’t just about getting up early and taking long commuter trains that don’t always run on time.”

In an interview with the Mirror, she also criticised the lack of “diversity” in Boris Johnson ’s top team and said more women should be heard at the top of Government.

She said: “I think we need to hear a lot more about women’s voices. I still can’t quite understand how the priority was to get people into the pub when our children weren’t being educated.

“Some children have missed nearly six month of schooling. Are they ever going to be able to catch up again?”

She added: “Maybe we had too many similar views being expressed which meant we didn’t get the right answers to many of the questions that were being asked.”

Mrs Blair said the UK had been “behind the curve” internationally in its handling of the pandemic and it could “do a lot better in the future”.

She said Keir Starmer and the Labour frontbench had been “constructive and very successful” in their approach to the pandemic – but acknowledged it was easier to be in opposition than government.

The Blairs spent lockdown in Buckinghamshire with family, including two of their grandchildren, where Mrs Blair enjoyed playing tennis and doing workouts on Zoom.

She also described becoming a grandmother for the fourth time during lockdown as “wonderful but frustrating” as she was unable to visit her daughter Kathryn and her new baby son in hospital.

“Once you have one grandchild, you realise they are so good you need more – the experience is fantastic,” she said, but expressed sadness at being unable to be with her daughter, or to go shopping together for baby clothes.

Her son Nicky’s wife Alexandra is also expecting a baby girl, who will be the Blair’s fifth grandchild.

Mrs Blair said: “At least we have seen the baby now and we will see the new one too. Whereas some people have lost relatives and people have died alone without anyone.

“That’s not something that’s going to get repaired in a few weeks.”

