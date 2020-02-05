Cheruiyot relishes fifth Olympic Games, anchors Kenya’s marathon team

NAIROBI, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — It is every athlete’s dream to compete at the highest stage of competition, the Olympic Games.

However, for London marathon silver medalist Vivian Cheruiyot, she will inscribe her name into sports folklore as she makes her fifth Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games, which run from July 24 to August 9.

Cheruiyot will anchor Kenya’s marathon team, which also features world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14.04) and world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich.

While her two colleagues will be making their Olympic debuts, Cheruiyot will be eyeing to bow out of her last show with gold, after appearances in Sydney (2000), Athens (2004), London (2012) and Rio (2016).

The 36-year-old had to wait until Rio to earn her first medal at the Olympics, winning gold in the 5,000m and bronze in the 10,000m.

“Of course it was an honor to break into the Kenya team so young. I grew up dreaming of competing at the Olympics and never imagined I would make the Sydney Games. It was a great step for me and my career,” Cheruiyot said on Tuesday.

Making the Kenya team is no walk in the park, especially in the marathon. Yet in the twilight of her career, Cheruiyot epitomizes the very character the selectors wanted in those going to Tokyo.

“To represent my country at all levels. In my sunset years, I am extremely happy that I have been able to tick all the boxes,” Cheruiyot added.

“This gesture, the show of trust in my ability is special to me. I don’t take it for granted. Making the Kenya team is the hardest part with so many young athletes emerging every day. But due to my discipline, hard work and commitment to the cause, I have made it.

“Looking back, I don’t think I could be in the Kenya team waiting for my fifth Olympics if it’s not down to good results.”

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jack Tuwei said Cheruiyot deserves her slot in the team owing to her consistent performances at the highest level.

“Vivian is in a class of her own. She will go down as one of the best ever athletes of her generation. Besides Eliud Kipchoge in the men’s category, she is exceptional. It will be extremely difficult to get these kinds of athletes in future. Young kids rushing to the lucrative road races is the reason longevity in athletics is dwindling,” Tuwei added.

Alongside the three, Kenya has also named Sally Chepyego and Valary Aiyabei as reserve athletes.

Kenya won gold in marathon in 2016 in Rio through Jemima Sumgong, but she was banned for using the drug EPO.

Tuwei believes Cheruiyot and her partners will retain the title in Tokyo.