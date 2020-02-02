Cheryl flashes see-through bra in The Greatest Dancer routine leaving fans ‘excited’

Pop star Cheryl showed off her moves on The Greatest Dancer tonight leaving BBC One viewers impressed

Cheryl was back on our screens tonight as a dance captain on The Greatest Dancer.

The BBC dancing show went live for the first time tonight with 12 acts competing for a £50,000 cash prize and a spot performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The first four episodes of the series saw dancers aged seven and up perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience.

This evening’s live show began with an energetic opening number featuring all 12 contestants as well as dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall.

The awesome foursome took centre stage and showed off their moves but all eyes were on Fight For This Love singer Cheryl.

The former X Factor judge, 36, donned an orange and black tiger-print power suit complete with a black bra which was on show for a majority of the energetic routine.

The Girls Aloud babe opted for a chic half-up, half-down hairdo and paired her outfit with a set of gold earrings.

Viewers of the dancing show rushed to their screens to compliment Cheryl’s glamours look this evening.

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: “Wow Cheryl looks amazing love her hair.”

Another added: “OMG Cheryl is smashing it already. Looking fire”

A third said: “Cheryl looks amazing. The opening was incredible. I’m excited.”

A fourth gushed: “Cheryl is looking fire tonight.”

The live shows will see each of the dancers take on a challenge with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.

The power is in the hands of the viewers at home as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer.

The Greatest Dancer continues on BBC One next Saturday