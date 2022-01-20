Cheryl Hickmon, president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, who was she?

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY was rocked by tragedy when one of the college’s sorority presidents died.

Cheryl Hickmon passed away on Thursday, January 20th, according to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a university sorority.

Cheryl Hickmon’s death was announced by Delta Sigma Theta on Twitter.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. mourns the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A Hickmon,” they wrote on Twitter.

“President Hickmon peacefully transitioned on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness,” the sorority continued.

Her official cause of death was not confirmed by the sorority.

