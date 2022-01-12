Chevaline deaths: A person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of four people in 2012.

The prosecutor’s office in Annecy announced the news, stating that “on January 12, 2022 at 8:05 am, a person was taken into custody.”

In connection with the murders of four people in the French alps in 2012, a person has been apprehended.

“A person was taken into custody on January 12, 2022 at 8:05 am by the research section of Chambéry in connection with the assassination of the al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier,” prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said.

Saad al-Hilli, 50, an Iraqi-born British engineer, was found shot to death in his BMW car near the village of Chevaline in September 2012 with his wife, Iqbal, 47, and mother-in-law, Suhaila al-Allaf, 74.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old cyclist, was found dead nearby.

Zeena, four, and Zainab, seven, al-Hilli’s two daughters, were also present at the time of the shooting, but managed to flee.

One, on the other hand, had been beaten and had been shot.

Despite an investigation that included over 100 French gendarmes and nearly 40 UK police officers, no one has ever been charged in connection with the deaths.

In October, French authorities reopened their investigation into the case by closing the alpine area where the bodies were discovered.

At the time, Prosecutor Mathis told local media that no new developments had occurred, but detectives were “investigating inconsistencies in witness accounts and timings.”

“The Chevaline case is still ongoing, and involves an investigating judge and investigators,” Ms Mathis said, referring to the village closest to the crime scene.

In June 2013, Zaid al-Hilli, Saad’s brother, was arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy but later released due to a lack of evidence.

Chevaline deaths: Person in custody over case of four people killed in 2012