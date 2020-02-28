Chiang Rai´s trip to Seoul postponed due to coronavirus

HONG KONG, Feb 26 – Chiang Rai United’s trip to South Korea for their Asian Champions League meeting with FC Seoul has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Football Association of Thailand published a letter from the Asian Football Confederation on their social media accounts on Wednesday which stated Chiang Rai´s request not to travel to South Korea had been granted.

South Korea has suffered a wave of coronavirus infections in recent days and sporting events across the country have been affected.

The start to the new season of the K-League, South Korea´s top flight professional league, had been due to start this weekend but has been postponed.

Chiang Rai´s game against FC Seoul was one of two matches in next week´s Asian Champions League due to be played in South Korea, with Australia´s Perth Glory slated to face Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has had a major impact on the Asian Champions League so far, with the majority of games involving clubs from China – from where the virus originated – delayed until April. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Hugh Lawson)