Chicago Auto Show attendees cast votes for favorite vehicles

A member of the media gets into the all new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

The 2020 Chicago Auto Show featured more than 20 brand-new vehicle introductions that made their worldwide or national debut, along with a series of interactive exhibits.

CHICAGO, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Chicago Auto Show attendees have cast votes for their favorite vehicles, selecting 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as the best all-new production.

The best concept vehicle this year was Acura Type S, while the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E rose to the top in the best green vehicle category, the show’s organizer announced on Wednesday.

A row of Ford Mustangs are displayed at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs were on display during the 10-day auto show, which concluded on Monday.

“The strength of our show starts and ends with the consumers who attend,” said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido in a statement.

According to Foresight Research, more than 60 percent of the show’s attendees intend to buy a new vehicle in the next 12 months.

A 1950 Studebacker “Ice Princess” six-wheeled car from the Klairmont Collection, a private rare car collection in Chicago, is displayed at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

During the 112th Chicago Auto Show held at McCormick Place, consumers were offered opportunities to experience first hand the features of new cars, trucks and SUVs, as organizers set up four indoor test tracks, with more outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities. ■