Chicago kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations with lion dance

CHICAGO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A lion dance to the beats of drum at the Cultural Center in downtown Chicago unveiled the Chinese New Year as the U.S. Midwest city on Friday officially kicked off its celebrations of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rat.

This is the seventh year in a row for the U.S. third largest city to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

A white lion and a yellow one, presented by two persons each, performed acrobatics on the center stage in front of the audience of more than 200 people. Art groups from local Chinese community also performed traditional Chinese dances and music at the event.

Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theatre gave the audience a glimpse of its performance to be staged as part of Chinese New Year concert at Chicago Symphony Center this Sunday. Dragon dance combined with Monkey King and face changing from Sichuan Opera drew waves of applause.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Chicago Mayor’s Office, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Choose Chicago, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra, “‘Happy Chinese New Year’ celebration has become a popular branding event in U.S. Midwest,” Zhao Jian, Chinese Consul General in Chicago, said while addressing the event.

“A sound and healthy China-U.S. bilateral relations is in line with our ultimate interests and with the expectation of the international society,” Zhao said. “People-to-people exchange has always played an essential role in our bilateral relations.”

He wished everyone present “a happy and prosperous Year of the Rat.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a congratulatory letter, offering her best wishes to all gathering for a joyful, prosperous and healthy Year of the Rat.

Chicago will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the two Sister City relationships with Shanghai and Shenyang in 2020, the letter read. “China remains the only country with which Chicago shares two Sister Cities. As we look to the new year, we look forward to further enhancing our close friendship with China and building upon our continued successes.”

Lightfoot hailed the partnership Chicago shares with China “as a successful example of sub-national cooperation.” “Together we look forward to growing and expanding our friendship in the new year,” she wrote in the letter.

“The rat is known as a clever, creative and quick thinker full of vitality and skilled at taking advantage of opportunities they present themselves, and we will strive to embody these elements as we tackle our goals and endeavors in the coming year,” she added.

In the following two weeks, Chicago will put on a series of activities, creating a strong festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year to local residents in Chicago and letting them have a taste of the rich varieties of Chinese culture.