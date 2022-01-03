Chicago’s deadliest year: How assassins like Al Capone are ‘glamorized’ after the Windy City breaks a 25-year violence record

According to officials, gun violence in Chicago is likely to “get even worse,” as gang killers have been “glorified and glamorized” in the same way that infamous mobster Al Capone was.

Last year was the deadliest year in the Windy City in a quarter-century, according to shocking data, with at least 797 homicides recorded – 25 more than in 2020 and 299 more than in 2019.

In addition, there were over 3,500 shooting incidents last year, which is just over 300 more than the data from 2020.

According to police data, New York and Los Angeles had 300 fewer homicides than Chicago.

“We all know this has been a challenging year here in the city of Chicago,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

“Too many families are grieving the loss of loved ones as a result of senseless gun violence.”

More than 12,000 weapons have been removed from the streets of Chicago, and teams have been working hard to stop the flow of illegal weapons into the city.

Brown stated that the Chicago Police Department intends to increase the number of officers on patrol and reduce the caseload per detective from five to three.

“People have come to expect violence,” Tio Hardiman, an activist and executive director of the Violent Interrupters, told the Sun.

“Violence has always been high in Chicago.

“However, there is a sense of hopelessness and desperation out there right now.”

They don’t have a future.

“The same culture exists here that glorifies and glamorizes the mobsters.”

Professor Lance Williams, an expert on urban violence, believes that things in Chicago will get worse before they get better.

“We have let things get so far out of control,” he told The Sun, “that there is really nothing you can do to stop it right now.”

“The community needs resources, and it needs young people plugged back in,” the expert continued.

But that’s something you can’t do right now, and it’s not going to get any easier in the near future.

“It’s like putting out a forest fire; it’s a huge problem.”

“I don’t expect it to go much lower any time soon,” Williams said.

I believe [crime]will remain high in the coming year.

And I’m afraid it’ll get worse.”

On New Year’s Eve, one person was killed and nine others were injured in the city.

While walking in Gresham, Anthony Watkins was struck in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody, and investigations were ongoing…

