Chief medical officer says global cases could be 5 to 10 million – as it happened

- The national death toll now stands at 28
- The chief medical officer believes global cases could actually be as high as 5-10 million (global count is 1m)
- Scott Morrison says the government will release details of the Covid-19 modelling on Tuesday
- NSW Health has been blamed for letting the passengers of the Ruby Princess disembark
- The government has suspended welfare debt recovery for six months
- ASIC warned of fines for real estate agents telling tenants to use their super to pay rent
Here is the latest Covid-19 update from Queensland:
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has applauded Queenslanders for responding positively to community measures in the joint battle against COVID-19.
“I see people are doing the right thing. They are social distancing. They are staying close in their suburbs and that is what we need people to do,” Palaszczuk said.
However the premier encouraged the public to stay disciplined for the long haul.
“The evidence is telling me we are about two to three weeks behind New South Wales and the peak could be in July, August or September,” she said.
“I know this is a lot of change to take in but we’re all going through it together.
“If we get through this over the next six months, I hope to see that things can start returning to some kind of normality.”
The government has confirmed that despite border closures, the Easter bunny has been granted an exemption.
- There are 39 new cases in Queensland
- In total, 873 recorded
- Four deaths
- And more than 53,000 tests
The majority of cases are patients who have travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.
The NSW Health statement – which is very, very long – appears to be in response to a story from Nine News.
Among other things, the authority says that it was notified by the Ruby Princess of “104 acute respiratory infections [on board] of which 36 people had presented to the ship’s clinic with influenza like illness”.
Nine reported tonight that NSW Health cleared the Ruby Passengers to disembark, citing emails obtained by the network that say NSW Health assessed the Ruby Princess as “not requiring onboard health assessment in Sydney”.
“You are free to disembark,” the email to the Ruby Princess’s physician adds.
NSW Health said that the ship had reported that there were “104 acute respiratory infections of which 36 people had presented to the ship’s clinic with influenza like illness”.
The authority said that these numbers “fell short of the definition of an ‘outbreak’.”
It said: “The Commonwealth Department of Health protocol on managing novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19 risk from cruise ship) states ‘provided there are no concerns about the Covid-19 risk profile of the ship or suspected Covid-19 cases reported … the ship may be allowed to continue voyage while samples are tested’.”
NSW Health said of the emails obtained by Nine News that the “illness and test results identified on board was consistent with influenza.
“This is reflected in email correspondence between NSW Health and the ship’s doctor on the Ruby Princess who confirmed influenza was circulating on the cruise. However, in two sick patients referenced in the email, although they had tested negative to influenza, the cause of their respiratory infection was consistent with influenza for which they were receiving treatment.”
NSW Health has issued a statement defending its handling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship.
The statement says there have been 342 confirmed cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in NSW from passengers who were on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship, and 11 probable cases of secondary transmission.
In a lengthy statement, the authority says that transmission among these passengers “could not have been prevented by NSW Health staff”.
“No cases of COVID-19 were identified on board the ship before it docked,” a spokesperson said.
“The vast majority of these passengers reported they did not develop symptoms until after leaving the Ruby Princess.”
The Guardian reported this week that about 10% of all cases in Australia were from passengers on board the cruise ship. The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and the home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, have both been under pressure to explain why passengers were allowed to disembark the ship.
Defending its handling of the situation, NSW Health said passengers were advised to self-isolate for 14 after leaving the ship.
“International experience shows Covid-19 can rapidly spread among passengers if left on board, so self-isolation at home is a much safer option than leaving passengers on board,” the spokesperson said.
“NSW Health had prepared plans in the event Covid-19 being identified on a cruise ship.
“On this particular voyage, it was known that influenza activity had been identified on the ship.”
The spokesperson said that a risk assessment process showed that it was preferable to remove passengers from the ship.
“Rapid influenza tests identify only a proportion of people who actually have the infection, meaning some people return a negative result even though they are infected with the flu,” the spokesperson said.
“The illness and test results identified on board was consistent with influenza.”
Something a bit more cheery. Here is Mark McGowan melting down over the Man With The Kebab.
After saying that WA’s trajectory as far as Covid-19 cases goes is promising, McGowan turns to rental arrangements. He says he will make announcement on this soon but says “rents will need to come down” for commercial tenants.
Work is continuing through the national cabinet on new commercial tenancy regulations. We hope to come to a resolution next week on this. It is important we have commercial rents reflect the commercial realities of today. Many tenants, many businesses, have had their incomes collapse. Commercial rents should reflect that simple fact. Rents will need to come down – it’s as simple as that. We will work through the detail and make an announcement soon.
The Prime Minister has said that we want a moratorium on evictions and I support that. That doesn’t mean those businesses who are still in a position to pay rent stop paying rent. But this initiative is about looking after the little guy. We need to be kind and be compassionate to our tenants. We encourage landlords to work with their tenants to come up with a workable and practical outcome that reflects the economic reality of today. Those discussions should already be occurring.
McGowan stresses that Western Australians who are outside the state need to return before Sunday (when the border closes).
He addresses the details here:
After the deadline, West Australians will only be allowed back into the state if they meet one of the exemptions. The Police Commissioner or his delegate will be the final decision-maker, including on specific compassionate grounds. I do want to clarify one element now for those West Australians currently in forced hotel quarantine over east. Under our border closure if a WestAustralian is self-isolating in an eastern states hotel under a direction, an exemption will apply. For them to return home to WA directly from that hotel, after they have completed their 14 days of quarantine. They would then be required to self-isolate for a further 14 days in Western Australia.
As he did yesterday, McGowan acknowledges that WA’s decision to close its borders will frustrate people.
But he says the trade off will be worth it.
“We have an advantage here inWestern Australia – it is our isolation from the rest of Australia. It would be irresponsible of me as premier not to use our best advantage in this fight.”
McGowan begins by acknowledging the death of a passenger from the Artania cruise ship. That takes the national death toll to 28.
“Sadly, a male in his 60s passed away last night at Joondalup health campus after testing positive for Covid-19.”
ABC has reported that the man was a foreign national.
Thanks to Michael for his efforts today. We’ll get straight into it with the WA premier, and Michael’s namesake, Mark McGowan, who is speaking in Perth right now.
Amnesty International Australia has backed calls from doctors for the Australian government to release detainees held in immigration detention centres into the community.
Amnesty said close living conditions inside detention centres and “alternative places of detention” – known as Apods, and often commandeered hotels – made social distancing impossible.
“The people being held in places like the Mantra hotel in Preston Victoria, were brought to Australia because they needed urgent medical help. To leave them in a situation where their already fragile health is further imperilled is just cruel,” Amnesty International Australia refugee advisor, Dr Graham Thom, said.
Medical experts have advised the government that these people pose no risk at all if they are housed in the community.
Professor David Isaacs, clinical professor in paediatric infectious diseases at the University of Sydney, wrote a letter – signed by more than 1,200 medical professionals – to the home affairs minister, urging the government to free those held in detention.
“Social distancing measures which are being required of the rest of us simply aren’t possible in Apods where we have evidence of people being crowded in rooms of 20 or more people for extended periods of time.”
“While the response to Covid-19 needs to be speedy and by nature restrict movement, it shouldn’t come at the expense of the most vulnerable people in our community, nor should it be at the expense of Australia’s obligation to upholding basic human rights, like the right to health,” Professor Isaacs’ letter said.
Moz, an Iranian refugee held for seven years in PNG and medevacced to Australia for respiratory care, said detainees in Apods were held inside, in cramped conditions, 24 hours a day.
“There is no space for social distancing. The guards come and go and do not have masks or anything. I am terrified of what will happen in here, and also worried for the health of Australians if this becomes a Covid-19 hotspot.”
Talks between refugee advocacy groups and government on the temporary release of detainees into the community – to live with their families or with advocates who had volunteered to house them – have broken down. The government is planning to move some detainees from detention centres to Apods, taking over larger and larger parts of city hotels.
The senior executives at La Trobe University in Melbourne have announced they’ll take a 20% pay cut, with half of that to go to a fund for students affected by the pandemic. The university estimates it is facing an estimated loss in revenue of between $120m and 150m in 2020.
Queensland Health has confirmed it has 39 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total to 873. The majority of those cases are in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.
“The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas,” the health department says.
“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the Covid-19 situation across the state.
“We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community. Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.”