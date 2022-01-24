Chiefs fans slammed Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews for pouring champagne into the crowd in 37-degree weather.

Brittany Matthews, who is engaged to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, has come under fire for pouring champagne over a crowd.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Matthews, 26, sprayed a bottle of champagne on the crowd directly under her suite in the stadium’s Arrowhead Room during the victorious final moments.

In the video, the fitness trainer jumps and dances with glee as the audience watches.

Matthews posted the video to Twitter with the caption “Oops” and a message to her followers not to be afraid of her.

The young mother, on the other hand, received some harsh words in response.

Matthews’ celebration could result in “innocent fans drenched in cheap champagne possibly leading to frost bite or even hypothermia,” according to one Twitter response, as well as “children with alcohol in their system.”

The tweet says, “You need to take responsibility for your actions and issue a public apology.”

One Instagram comment reads, “I’d be pissed if I was one of the people beneath her…”

Since September 2020, Mahomes and Matthews have been engaged.

Since then, they’ve welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes, a baby girl.

In support of her father, the 11-month-old was also at the game, dressed in a polka dot dress and a Chiefs hat.

