Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes flies barber to Super Bowl 2020 for ‘modified Mohawk’

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is flying his barber to Miami to provide him with a tailor-made trim for the Super Bowl showdown with the San Franciso 49ers

Patrick Mahomes is as cool as a cucumber according to the barber he has flown to Miami to cut his hair for the most important day of his life to date – Super Bowl 2020.

The Kansas City chiefs are slight favourites with the bookmakers going into the spectacular showdown with the Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night.

Mahomes will have to be wary of the 49ers’ fearsome pass rush, led by first-round draft picks Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, that has generated nine sacks in two play-off games.

But victorious or not come the end of the fourth quarter in the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, the Chiefs’ gunslinger will at least be happy with his barnet.

Mahomes has flown DeJuan Bonds, owner of the Purple Label Luxury Barber Shop by Napps into Miami to cut his famous client’s hair before the crunch game.

“I knew it was something he wanted to do last year even,” Bonds told The Post. “He kind of made a promise like, ‘Hey man, you know I gotta bring you there, I gotta have my hair right.’”

“It’s a Mohawk, modified by me,” Bonds said of the trademark trim which will be aired in front of millions of viewers around the globe.

Mahomes has been wearing Bonds’ ‘Mahomie’ for the past three years as his NFL career has skyrocketed.

“When he first came to me originally, it was in way worse shape,” Bonds added. “His hair is really difficult because of the cowlicks that he has. The hair type is different.”

It will apparently take Bonds an extra 10 minutes to cut Mahomes’ hair because of the tricky nature of his locks.

“Because I have to cut it twice, maybe three times,” Bonds said. “I have to make sure I cut it two or three different ways to make sure however he combs, it lays right because of the hair type he has.

“I’ve cut a lot of biracial hair before, but this is one different head, man.”