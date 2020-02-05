Chiefs TE Kelce (illness) sits out practice

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined safety Jordan Lucas in sitting out Thursday’s practice due to illness.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson sat out Wednesday’s practice session with an illness as well.

The players’ absence in practice isn’t considered a major deal at this time since the Chiefs’ game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV is still days away (Feb. 2, 6:30 ET).

Kelce, 30, recorded 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games this season. He had 10 catches for 134 yards and three scores in Kansas City’s 51-31 victory over Houston in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 12 before finishing with three receptions for 30 yards in a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Lucas, 26, had seven tackles and one pass defensed in 14 games this season.

