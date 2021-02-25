Child dead in fire at refugee camp in Greece

ATHENS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — A 7-year-old child lost his life in a fire that broke out on Tuesday night at a refugee camp near the Greek capital, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The child, who was hosted at the temporary camp with another six family members, was found unconscious and transferred to hospital while firemen were extinguishing the flames, according to sources in the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry.

The nationality of the victim has not been clarified. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.

A total of 64,259 refugees are currently hosted in facilities across Greece, according to the latest data released by the ministry a few days ago. Enditem