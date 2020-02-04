Child found dead in hot car had been playing a game of hide and seek with her siblings

A little girl found dead in a hot car may have been playing a game of hide and seek with her siblings when she became trapped inside.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Emily Lever’s distraught mother remains sedated in hospital days after her three-year old was found dead in the back of her SUV outside her Morwell home, in the Latrobe Valley area of Gippsland in south-east Victoria.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed detectives believe the inquisitive toddler could have been playing with her older sister Alice, 5, and 18-month-old sister Jaina in the hours before the tragedy.

‘The one time she’d gone missing before was when she had been playing a game of hide and seek,’ a source told Daily Mail Australia.

A lone tribute remained outside Emily’s home on Tuesday as her relatives rallied together at her grandparents’ home a short distance away.

A sign read ‘Fly High Sweet One’ next to a pot of flowers and a plush toy.

Emily’s paternal grandfather Leslie Spark would not comment when approached by Daily Mail Australia.

A day earlier, he had told the Herald Sun her family had been planning to celebrate Emily’s birthday on Wednesday – but will now have to organise her funeral instead.

‘It is a tragic accident. The worst is to come,’ Mr Spark said.

Emergency crews discovered Emily inside the car about 8.30pm, although it is unclear how long she had been there.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after desperate attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The temperatures had soared to up to 42C last Friday.

‘I don’t think we’ll ever truly know what has happened and how she got stuck in the car,’ a source told Daily Mail Australia.

Detectives are working to ascertain how Emily not only managed to get out of her home, but inside the hot car.

It is understood the tiny three-year old would have needed to have stood on a chair to gain access to her home’s door handles.

She would have also needed to have pushed in a button to gain access to her mother’s Jeep SUV.

Emily’s siblings remain in the care of a relative while their mother recovers in hospital.

‘They’re too young to understand what has happened,’ the source said.

Emily’s parents, Monica and Shaun Lever, had separated some years ago, but her father remained in constant contact.

Mr Lever is understood to be totally devastated by the death of his beloved daughter and struggling to come to terms with her loss.

He remains in the dark about what happened while the coroner prepares a report on Emily’s body.

That report could take up until Thursday to be completed.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Mrs Spark added: ‘It doesn’t feel real… [Emily] had so much life in her. She was a chatterbox. She was a loving, sweet, happy girl.

‘I don’t know what we are going to do on Wednesday on her birthday.’

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest Mr and Mrs Lever in anyway played a part in the the tragedy.

Mrs Spark said her son Shaun had an ‘amazing’ relationship with his three daughters and has been left distraught over Emily’s death.

The tragedy comes after the NRMA revealed more than 130 children had been rescued from being stuck inside vehicles since the start of this year alone.

About 150 were rescued in December, 156 in November and 172 in October, with the majority of cases involving children under the age of two.

NSW Ambulance services also revealed there has been a 30 per cent spike in call-outs, over the last year.

‘In most circumstances it’s a simple accident but the consequences can be catastrophic,’ NSW Ambulance inspector Carolyn Parish said.

In December, a five-year-old girl died in hospital after she was found in a hot car unconscious on a 38C day.

Aloiz Gorjup pulled his daughter Natasha from the car outside his home in Port Stephens, north of Newcastle in late November.

He called paramedics before she was airlifted to hospital where she later died in what police said was a tragic accident.

The tragedy came just days after two girls, aged one and two, died after being left in a car for hours in hot conditions outside their mother’s home south of Brisbane.

Chloe-Ann and her older sister, Darcey, two, died after being cooped up in their mother’s black Mazda station wagon outside her home in Waterford West in Brisbane’s southern outskirts on November 23.

Their mother Kerri-Ann Conley, 27, was charged with the girls’ alleged murder, under a new definition which includes reckless indifference to human life.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said most cases are accidental and that most of the time parents themselves need help.

‘Most cases are people inadvertently locking children in a car but there are still far too many cases of parents where children have been simply forgotten,’ he said.

‘On the 49C day we had a couple of weeks ago, inside the car within a few minutes it could reach 80C – which is cooking temperatures. That’s no place for a child or pet.’