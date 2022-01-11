Child safety experts advise keeping an eye on 7- to 10-year-olds online to protect them from predators.

According to the Internet Watch Foundation, photos and videos involving children aged seven to ten years old have increased by 186%.

Internet safety experts have warned that children aged seven to ten should be supervised while using the internet due to an “incredibly worrying” increase in sexual abuse material depicting children of those ages.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a non-profit that evaluates and flags child sexual abuse material (CSAM) for removal from the internet, has seen a 186 percent increase in photos and videos involving children aged seven to ten.

Abuse imagery depicting such children increased from 5,900 in 2020 to 16,878 in 2021, according to reports.

It includes’self-generated’ images or videos that appear to have been taken or recorded by the kids.

The amount of CSAM detected by the charity reached record levels in 2021, rising to 15 times that detected 10 years ago, according to IWF’s analysts, indicating an “exponential increase” in self-generated content created with webcams or smartphone cameras.

According to IWF figures, the number of reports of imagery depicting girls and boys aged 11 to 13 years old increased from 38,498 in 2020 to 91,535 in 2021.

Children’s reports increased from 5,900 in 2020 to 16,878 in 2021, while material involving children aged 14 to 15 years old increased from 1,411 in 2020 to 3,148 in 2021.

Between 1 January 2021 and 30 September 2021, two-thirds (67%) of all confirmed reports of child sexual abuse material included’self-generatedfirst-person produced’ imagery, up 27% from the same period in 2020.

While the IWF believes its automated detection methods have helped to uncover more material than ever before, evidence suggests that younger children are being groomed or coerced without their parents’ or carers’ knowledge.

The IWF’s chief executive, Susie Hargreaves, called it “extremely concerning” that the organization’s teams were finding more self-generated content and that the children involved were getting younger.

“Seriously, when they’re on the internet, seven to ten-year-olds need parental supervision,” she said.

“I believe we should trust our children, and despite the fact that I work in one of the most dangerous parts of the internet,.

