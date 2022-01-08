Children are pressuring parents to be more concerned about global warming, according to new research.

When their children were watching them, parents decided to put more money into a forestry project rather than keep it for themselves.

Researchers have discovered that children are the driving force for a more climate-conscious future, with parents proving to be more environmentally conscious in the presence of the younger generation.

A study conducted in Innsbruck, Austria, in collaboration with the University of Exeter, looked at what motivated “voluntary climate action” across generations, with a particular focus on parents and children.

Children compelled parents to consider the future and their environmental responsibilities, according to the findings.

“When their own children are present during this decision, parents are reminded of their responsibility to their children and the benefits of investing in their future,” Oliver Hauser, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Exeter Business School and co-author of the study, said.

Researchers paid 368 parents €69 each and asked them how much they wanted to keep and how much they wanted to invest in a local foresting scheme during the study, which was published in the journal Environmental and Resource Economics.

The scheme and the role of trees in reducing CO2 emissions were explained to all participants.

They could buy up to 46 trees for €1.50 each, and any money they didn’t invest would be returned to them at the conclusion of the experiment.

Adults were divided into four groups to make spending decisions.

Parents and their children were in the first group, followed by parents and children they did not know, parents observed by other adults in the third group, and parents unobserved in the fourth group.

More than two-thirds of those who took part decided to put the entire sum into the foresting project, planting nearly 14,000 trees in total.

Parents observed by their own children, on the other hand, chose to plant an average of 39.6 trees compared to 37.1 in those who were not observed – a 7% difference. Parents observed by unrelated children chose to plant an average of 38.2 trees.

Participants with a secondary education planted 39.37 trees on average, compared to 27.61 trees for those without.

“Perhaps parents with a high school diploma are.

