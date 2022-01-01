According to a terrifying video, children fleeing an inferno from Chuck E Cheese in 110mph firestorm winds in Boulder County.

According to a terrifying video, children fleeing an inferno from Chuck E Cheese in Boulder County in 110mph firestorm winds.

Customers left a Chuck E Cheese location in Colorado after gale-force winds fanned wildfires in the area.

According to a video posted to Twitter by Jason Fletcher, flames could be seen just meters away from the family restaurant in Superior, Colorado, as dozens of people rushed to the exits with their children.

As they gathered their children before leaving the restaurant, parents screamed.

People struggled to open the main entrance doors due to high winds, which reportedly reached 110 mph on December 30.

Mr. and Mrs.

Fletcher had spent the afternoon at Chuck E Cheese with his family.

He told Insider that people first noticed smoke outside around noon, but assumed it would be blown away by the winds.

However, minutes later, a large cloud of smoke slowly engulfed the outlet’s parking lot.

“Then my wife noticed the flames and called out to everyone,” Mr Fletcher explained.

He went on to say that everyone was “gathering their kids and making sure they were safe.”

An estimated 1,000 homes have been destroyed in what has been dubbed Colorado’s most destructive fire in state history.

The full extent of the devastation was captured by aerial footage of the fast-moving wildfire, which was being blown through the towns near Boulder by strong winds.

Around 30,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency, giving the state the authority to mobilize resources and funds, including the Colorado National Guard.

Wildfires that have burned over 6,000 acres have destroyed at least 500 homes.

Mr Polis described the fire as “a natural force.”

“Be assured that if you have lost everything, we will be there to assist you in rebuilding your lives.”

The fires were likely started by sparks from downed power lines and transformers, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

According to emergency officials, utility officials later said there were no downed power lines in the area where the fire started.

At least seven people were injured in a wildfire that broke out Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, two neighboring towns about 20 miles northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000 people. No deaths or missing people have been reported.

Cathy Glaab came home to find her Superior home had been reduced to a pile of charred and twisted wreckage.

It was one of seven homes torn down in a row.

The mailbox, according to Glaab, is still standing.

Regardless…

