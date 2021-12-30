Children sob as heartless antivaxxers storm the panto and demand that the children remove their masks.

In a shocking midday protest, heartless antivaxxers stormed a pantomime and ordered the children to remove their face masks.

During the interval, groups of tots watching Jack and the Beanstalk at the Milton Keynes Theatre watched in horror as placard-wielding activists took over the foyer.

Children cried, according to one theatergoer, as “aggressive” adults yelled at them to “take off their masks.”

Protesters can be seen yelling “no vaccine passports” and blowing whistles while holding signs that read “don’t jab our children.”

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new lockdown restrictions in January.

Alfie Drake, 19, and his younger sisters, ages 12 and 16, as well as his two-year-old cousin, were watching the matinée performance.

While he was walking down to the bar to get a drink, the group stormed in, terrifying him.

“What we saw astounded me,” Alfie said.

This pantomime was intended for all families to enjoy together with their children.

“It’s disgraceful that older men and women were shouting and blowing whistles incessantly, causing some children to cry.”

“By the time the pantomime resumed, the majority of the audience had left.”

“They came across as aggressive, demanding that families with children remove their masks.”

“This is the panto, not parliament,” he added.

Actor Pete Firman, who plays Jack’s brother Simon in the panto, also took to Twitter to criticize the demonstrators.

“Anti-vaxxers are disrupting the interval at our Pantomime today,” he wrote.

“Police were called in to deal with it, and they were forcibly removed.”

“A vaccine isn’t your biggest problem if your cause includes terrifying young children and assaulting front-line staff.”

Antivaxxers stormed a Covid test and trace site in Milton Keynes on the same day as their shocking panto protest.

Hundreds of demonstrators wearing no masks chanted slogans such as “Boris lied,” while one man was seen picking up orange cones and firing them at the center’s entrance.

Members of the crowd videoed and heckled stressed security workers as they walked around in high-vis vests and spoke into walkie-talkies.

A protester shouting into a megaphone tells the crowd to “keep it peaceful,” but after a few minutes, some members of the group entered the testing center.

Inside the building, one woman posed for photographs…

