Children too afraid to go to school because their town has been overrun by sex-mad flying foxes

Frustrated residents have been living in fear as swarms of bats take over their small town.

The fruit bat population in Ingham, a small town in North Queensland, has exploded over the past few months, with more than 300,000 creatures taking up residence in their trees.

Nightmare scenes have been captured on camera showing thousands of bats swooping through the skies as they go in search of food each night.

Many children at Ingham State School are now too scared to go to their classes as a colony has moved in behind the school too.

Adam and Susanne Kaurila are considering removing their two daughters from the school as they fear they might get attacked.

‘They’re not stepping a foot in that ground until something is being done,’ Ms Kaurila told A Current Affair.

The bats can carry a rabies-like disease, known as Australian Bat Lyssavirus, which has killed three people in Queensland in the past 25 years.

The Queensland Education Department said they will trim trees, build new fences in a bid to control the infestation around the school.

Hinchinbrook Shire Council mayor Ramon Jayo said the town was reaching a ‘crisis point’ as the bat population continued to rapidly grow.

‘Where they want to go is basically beside all our critical areas – that includes the schools, the hospital, our kindergartens, our preschools,’ he said.

Residents have been left with very little options as the bats are a protected species.

Amanda Wright from North Queensland Wildlife Care said the colony, which consists of two species mixed together, will shrink in April as and one of the species is migratory.

She told the ABC she understood the residents frustration but stressed the animals were vital to the eco-system.

‘Without these creatures out there pollinating and creating new life, we may as well pack up walk away from our ecology.’