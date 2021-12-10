Children’s bodies and minds benefit from singing karaoke.

Children’s bodies and minds benefit from karaoke singing.

Parents are being encouraged to sing karaoke with their children to stay in touch with their mental health.

Young people can benefit from belting out tunes together because it produces ‘feel good’ hormones and allows them to form close bonds with friends or relatives who share the musical experience.

Singing, according to top music psychologist Dr. Victoria Williamson, is a good way to spend time together because it boosts kids’ confidence and encourages social interaction.

According to Dr. Williamson, this natural and free activity has also been shown to improve memory ability as children learn to encode, recall, and repeat complex lyrical sequences as well as more subtle sounds like accents.

It also helps to strengthen their immune system because singing requires deep breathing, which means taking in more oxygen than usual to support blood flow and lowering cortisol levels, which impede natural body defenses.

Singing improves concentration, focus, and stamina by strengthening facial muscles by stimulating the lips and tongue. This helps children overcome difficulties with difficult words.

During COVID lockdowns, the number of families who chose karaoke to entertain their children increased dramatically, and the trend continues to grow.

During the first lockdown, between April and June 2020, the TV Music Video App ROXi saw a 32 percent increase in user session time, allowing users to stream every music video, album, and sing along to over 140,000 karaoke tracks for free.

Leading music psychologist Dr Victoria Williamson, who collaborated with the British TV streaming service backed by Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams, said: “The isolation of social lockdown, combined with episodes of increased anxiety and reduced mood, provided an environment that left people reaching out for meaningful interactions and reassuring memories.”

“Singing together is one of the simplest and fastest ways to bring a group of people together, and an activity like karaoke offers a powerful bonding experience when enjoyed with friends and family.”

“Have you ever enjoyed a spontaneous car sing-along? The effect of togetherness, oneness, and joy is instantaneous.

It is completely free and does not require any training.

“The music selection also helps to identify and reinforce the message.”

