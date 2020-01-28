Infosurhoy

Children’s play area ‘locked down’ after ‘dead body found by climbing frame’

0
By on News

The harrowing discovery was reportedly made in the play area of a park in St Helens, Merseyside this morning

A children’s play area in Merseyside is on lockdown this morning after a dead body was found.

Cops were scrambled to the scene in Queens Park, St Helens at 8am after a dog walker made the harrowing discovery.

Forensic officers were at the scene in the children’s play area of the park, reports Liverpool Echo.

Pictures seen by Daily Star Online showed a forensic tent erected around a climbing frame in the play area.

Officers initially only confirmed there was an “ongoing police incident” in the area.

It was later confirmed a man had been found dead.

Police said they had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Enquiries are now ongoing to formally identify the man and inform his next of kin.

Although the death is not thought to be suspicious it is being treated as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

One local woman reported earlier seeing police making door to door enquiries at properties in the area.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply