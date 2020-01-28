Children’s play area ‘locked down’ after ‘dead body found by climbing frame’

The harrowing discovery was reportedly made in the play area of a park in St Helens, Merseyside this morning
A children’s play area in Merseyside is on lockdown this morning after a dead body was found.
Cops were scrambled to the scene in Queens Park, St Helens at 8am after a dog walker made the harrowing discovery.
Forensic officers were at the scene in the children’s play area of the park, reports Liverpool Echo.
Pictures seen by Daily Star Online showed a forensic tent erected around a climbing frame in the play area.
Officers initially only confirmed there was an “ongoing police incident” in the area.
It was later confirmed a man had been found dead.
Police said they had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.
Enquiries are now ongoing to formally identify the man and inform his next of kin.
Although the death is not thought to be suspicious it is being treated as “unexplained”.
A post-mortem investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of death.
One local woman reported earlier seeing police making door to door enquiries at properties in the area.