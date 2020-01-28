Children’s play area ‘locked down’ after ‘dead body found by climbing frame’

The harrowing discovery was reportedly made in the play area of a park in St Helens, Merseyside this morning

A children’s play area in Merseyside is on lockdown this morning after a dead body was found.

Cops were scrambled to the scene in Queens Park, St Helens at 8am after a dog walker made the harrowing discovery.

Forensic officers were at the scene in the children’s play area of the park, reports Liverpool Echo.

Pictures seen by Daily Star Online showed a forensic tent erected around a climbing frame in the play area.

Officers initially only confirmed there was an “ongoing police incident” in the area.

It was later confirmed a man had been found dead.

Police said they had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Enquiries are now ongoing to formally identify the man and inform his next of kin.

Although the death is not thought to be suspicious it is being treated as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem investigation will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

One local woman reported earlier seeing police making door to door enquiries at properties in the area.