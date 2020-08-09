Children’s play featuring the visually impaired to be premiered

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — A drama featuring visually impaired people will be staged at the China National Theatre for Children during the National Day holiday.

Through the story of a father and his visually impaired daughter who dreams to be a piano tuner, the drama attempts to unveil the life experience of the visually impaired, focusing on their courage and hope.

The drama aims to bring the visually impaired closer to audience, so they can better understand each other, according to Feng Li, vice president of the theater.

It took 10 months to write the play, and seven versions to finalize it, said Zhao Yu, director of the show. Enditem