Chile calls on citizens to take care of health despite vaccination campaign

SANTIAGO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Sunday that despite the success of the vaccination program, through which 1.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, citizens must continue to take care of their health.

“We all have to work together to continue reducing these indicators, for which we need people to be vaccinated according to the schedule we have established,” the official said in a statement.

Paris stressed that citizens must, above all, follow self-care measures such as the use of masks, physical distancing, and frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also said that in the last 24 hours, six regions of the country showed a decrease in the percentage of positive cases of COVID-19, while another six maintained their percentages.

The Chilean Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 3,815 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 776,209, and another 98 deaths, bringing the death toll to 19,541.

The ministry also announced that so far, 733,731 patients have recovered from the disease, while 22,484 are still in the active stage. Enditem