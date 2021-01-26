Chile “fully committed” to fighting climate change, says president

SANTIAGO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Chile is “fully committed” to fighting climate change, President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday in a speech to the 2021 international Climate Adaptation Summit.

“Chile is fully committed to this effort,” stressed Pinera, whose country has been holding the rotating presidency of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change since its last edition in 2019, also known as COP25.

“During our presidency of COP25, we pressed for a strong recognition of adaptation as the highest priority in the global response to climate change,” Pinera said in his virtual address.

The summit on climate adaptation seeks to maintain the momentum through to the upcoming UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), to be held in Glasgow, Britain, in November.

“Each generation has its own challenges. But no generation has faced a challenge as urgent and formidable as climate change and global warming. This is the battle of our lives,” said Pinera.

“Science has spoken loud and clear, and our citizens urgently demand that we change course. Technology will provide us with the tools. It is time to change the course of history, it is time to act,” he added.

As head of the COP until November, Chile has called on “all countries to register new ambitious commitments on climate change.” Enditem