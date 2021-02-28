Chile receives fourth shipment of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac

Chile’s Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza speaks during a press conference after the arrival of the fourth shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac at the Santiago international airport in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 26, 2021. Representatives of the Chilean government on Friday received a fourth shipment of vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac to continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua)
Chile receives fourth shipment of vaccines from Chinese firm Sinovac0
