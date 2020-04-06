Chile registers 4,161 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Police check people’s paperwork in Santiago, Chile, March 27, 2020. Chile has adopted a “progressive quarantine” to help control the spread of the disease in the country. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

There were 280 patients in intensive care, including 225 on ventilators and 38 in critical condition, according to the official.

SANTIAGO, April 4 (Xinhua) — The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there were 4,161 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country and 27 deaths.

“Today we are on the 32nd day since the start of the pandemic in our country,” Vice Minister of Health Paula Daza said at a press conference. “We continue to see stabilization in the northern regions. The Metropolitan region continues to be the region with the largest number of cases.”

Daza confirmed that there were 424 new positive cases and five new deaths over the past 24 hours, last updated at 9:00 p.m. local time (2400 GMT) on Friday, adding that of the total number of diagnoses made, 528 people had recovered.

The Chilean government has declared a quarantine in several cities in the country and has also installed customs and sanitary cordons, declared curfews, closed the nation’s borders, suspended classes and non-essential work, and has recommended that citizens remain at home. ■