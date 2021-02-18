Chile reports 2,330 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Chile’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,330 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 784,314 cases and 19,659 deaths.

In its daily report, the ministry added that to date, 743,306 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 20,958 remain active.

Chile has been facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases since December, but health authorities reported on Wednesday a 15 percent nationwide decrease in the number of patients in the last two weeks. Likewise, in 14 regions of the country, the number of cases has dropped during the same period.

Health Minister Enrique Paris warned in a communique that “infections are decreasing, but we must be cautious and continue to take care of ourselves, maintaining all self-care measures.” Enditem