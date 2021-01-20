Chile reports 3,400 COVID-19 infections in a day

SANTIAGO, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Chile on Tuesday reported 3,400 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 26 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 677,151 and the death toll to 17,573, the Ministry of Health said.

So far, a total of 24,025 people have received an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 8,360 have received the second dose, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, Chile’s Public Health Institute is set to review the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese biotech firm Sinovac to determine its approval, which would allow the country to continue vaccinating its population, Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

Contagious disease experts have recommended the government restrict mobility between regions and plan for total lockdowns in light of a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks that could worsen in the coming weeks.

Amid the busy summer travel season in the Southern Hemisphere, Chile has allowed families to travel within the country and kept its borders open to foreign tourists. Enditem