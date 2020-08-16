Chile reports 383,902 COVID-19 cases, 10,395 deaths

SANTIAGO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Chile reported on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the South American country has risen to 383,902, with 10,395 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,777 new cases and 55 more patients died of the virus.

Chilean health authorities said 356,951 people have recovered from the disease and 16,556 cases are considered active.

Chile is under a state of catastrophe declared months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew.

Given a drop in new cases, the Chilean government has begun to gradually lift restrictions in the country in an attempt to reactivate the economy, though areas with a high level of new cases remain under quarantine. Enditem