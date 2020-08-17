Chile reports 385,946 cases of COVID-19, 10,452 deaths

SANTIAGO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Chile’s Ministry of Health on Sunday reported a total of 385,946 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 10,452 deaths from the disease.

According to the ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 2,086 new cases and 57 more patients died.

Of the new infections, 1,383 people reported symptoms and 634 were asymptomatic. No information was available on the remaining 69 cases.

Chilean health authorities reported 358,828 people have recovered from the disease while 16,666 confirmed cases are considered to be still active.

Chile is under a state of catastrophe declared months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew. Enditem